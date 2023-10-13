Timber Yeti Axe Range celebrating one-year anniversary with tournament
The tournament is happening at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 13.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Timber Yeti Axe Range is celebrating one year in business.
You’re invited to play in a tournament starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the business in the Westwood Mall to chat with owner Avery Smith about the highs and lows of running a business and the shifting game-play model.
Now, there are a number of axe-throwing games you can play thanks to electronics and projections in the throwing lanes.
In the coming weeks, Timber Yeti Axe Range will be starting up its winter throwing league.
You can register for tonight’s tournament at yetiaxe.com or sign up at the door.
There are prizes on the line for winners.
