Timber Yeti Axe Range celebrating one-year anniversary with tournament

The tournament is happening at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Inside Timber Yeti Axe Range.
Inside Timber Yeti Axe Range.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Timber Yeti Axe Range is celebrating one year in business.

You’re invited to play in a tournament starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the business in the Westwood Mall to chat with owner Avery Smith about the highs and lows of running a business and the shifting game-play model.

Now, there are a number of axe-throwing games you can play thanks to electronics and projections in the throwing lanes.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Avery Smith about what's new at Timber Yeti and how the business is celebrating one year.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Avery Smith about what's new at Timber Yeti and how the business is celebrating one year.

In the coming weeks, Timber Yeti Axe Range will be starting up its winter throwing league.

You can register for tonight’s tournament at yetiaxe.com or sign up at the door.

There are prizes on the line for winners.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Warrant issued for Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing
Cheyenne Hill
Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia...
How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Mugshot of Juan Marin
Former Finlandia professor pleads guilty to misdemeanor, all felony charges dropped for sex crimes
A WWI-era shipwreck was found at the bottom of Lake Superior.
World War I-era ship found at the bottom of Lake Superior

Latest News

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Avery Smith about what's new at Timber Yeti and how the business...
Timber Yeti Axe Range celebrates one year anniversary
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Avery Smith about what's new at Timber Yeti and how the business...
Timber Yeti Axe Range celebrates one year anniversary
The theme was ‘The Sound of Music’ in celebration of the successful concerts and festivals the...
Delta County Chamber of Commerce celebrates economic year
The main goal of the service is to help parents through the pregnancy process in a completely...
Pregnancy Services of Delta County hosts dinner fundraiser