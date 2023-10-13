Southerly rain Friday with lake effect rain this weekend

Be ready for a wet start to your Friday commute as a system is set to bring in light to moderate bands of rain for the inland portions of the U.P. Rain chances will be minimal for those near the lake shore Friday but as the weekend starts lake effect rain will initiate along the N and NW wind belts with winds around 25-30 mph. Rain chances linger for the weekend but more chances for sun are in the forecast to start the week on Monday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate rain showers along Wisconsin and Michigan borders

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; light to moderate lake effect rain throughout the day

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; more chances of lake effect rain in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; rain chances in the morning but tapers off in the afternoon

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; seasonal

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures; chances of rain possible late in the day

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; breezy

>Highs: 50s

