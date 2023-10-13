Snowville Farms to host Pumpkin Fest Saturday

Snowville Farms in Champion will host its second annual Pumpkin Fest.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowville Farms in Champion will host its second annual Pumpkin Fest Saturday, October 14.

Organizers said the family-oriented event has a pumpkin patch for kids to choose their own mini pumpkin. They can then decorate the pumpkin to give it a face with stickers. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Champion.

Sarah Conery, Snowville Farms social media manager, said visitors can bring canned and nonperishable goods for a dollar off any purchase at the farm.

“I think it’s important to help stock up the can drive to help the food pantry before the holiday season,” said Conery. “It was just something that we could do that would be extra to kind of spread some joy and good things.”

Conery said there will be fall flavored baked goods and warm drinks for sale. Organizers said Snowville Farms harvested more than 400 pumpkins this year.

