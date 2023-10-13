Ready, Set, Rally! Upper Michigan Today visits 2023 Lake Superior Performance Rally

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally is racing back into the Marquette area this weekend.

The rally is the final race of the American Rally Association National Championship. Racers from all over the world will attend, and over seventy cars will hit the track.

Upper Michigan Today visited the rally’s parc exposé held at Fox Marquette Subaru Friday morning.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson chat with the rally’s co-chairmen Steve Gingras and Eric Carlson about what to expect from this weekend’s high-speed races.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon are LIVE from Fox Marquette Subaru as participants prepare for the 2023 Lake Superior Performance Rally.

Rally drivers will speed down nearly 128 miles of race stages which consist of hilly terrains and winding dirt roads. They will also travel through transit stages connecting between racing locations. Participants will travel a collective of 400+ miles over two days. The rally is a rain-or-shine competition.

LSPR co-chairmen Steve Gingras and Eric Carlson discuss the events taking place at the rally.

All vehicles are required to be equipped with a roll cage in case of high-speed crashes and rollovers. Additionally, drivers will wear fire-grade clothing.

Rally driver Colin Schulz gives Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson a look inside his modified Subaru.

Spectators can view the racing vehicles in a variety of locations over the rally’s duration. You can view the times and locations below.

Friday, October 13th

2:00-10:00 p.m. - Four spectator areas in Sidnaw and Kenton

4:30 p.m.- Service at Camp Sidnaw

Saturday, October 14th

8:00-9:00 a.m. - Parc expose at L’anse Waterfront

1:00 p.m. - Mid-day service at Westwood Schools (Ishpeming)

4:45 p.m.- Marquette stages - Mt. Marquette and Marquette Mountain Resort

7:00 p.m. - Award ceremony at Marquette Mountain Resort

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon tour the many cars participating in the 2023 Lake Superior Performance Rally.

