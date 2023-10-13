Ready, Set, Rally! Upper Michigan Today visits 2023 Lake Superior Performance Rally

Rally drivers from across the world will travel a collective 400 miles over two days.
TV6's Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon stand with participants of the 2023 Lake Superior...
TV6's Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon stand with participants of the 2023 Lake Superior Performance Rally.(Elizabeth Peterson)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally is racing back into the Marquette area this weekend.

The rally is the final race of the American Rally Association National Championship. Racers from all over the world will attend, and over seventy cars will hit the track.

Upper Michigan Today visited the rally’s parc exposé held at Fox Marquette Subaru Friday morning.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson chat with the rally’s co-chairmen Steve Gingras and Eric Carlson about what to expect from this weekend’s high-speed races.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon are LIVE from Fox Marquette Subaru as participants prepare for the 2023 Lake Superior Performance Rally.

Rally drivers will speed down nearly 128 miles of race stages which consist of hilly terrains and winding dirt roads. They will also travel through transit stages connecting between racing locations. Participants will travel a collective of 400+ miles over two days. The rally is a rain-or-shine competition.

LSPR co-chairmen Steve Gingras and Eric Carlson discuss the events taking place at the rally.

All vehicles are required to be equipped with a roll cage in case of high-speed crashes and rollovers. Additionally, drivers will wear fire-grade clothing.

Rally driver Colin Schulz gives Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson a look inside his modified Subaru.

Spectators can view the racing vehicles in a variety of locations over the rally’s duration. You can view the times and locations below.

Friday, October 13th

2:00-10:00 p.m. - Four spectator areas in Sidnaw and Kenton

4:30 p.m.- Service at Camp Sidnaw

Saturday, October 14th

8:00-9:00 a.m. - Parc expose at L’anse Waterfront

1:00 p.m. - Mid-day service at Westwood Schools (Ishpeming)

4:45 p.m.- Marquette stages - Mt. Marquette and Marquette Mountain Resort

7:00 p.m. - Award ceremony at Marquette Mountain Resort

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon tour the many cars participating in the 2023 Lake Superior Performance Rally.

To find out more about the 2023 Lake Superior Performance Rally, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Warrant issued for Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing
Cheyenne Hill
Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop
Mugshot of Juan Marin
Former Finlandia professor pleads guilty to misdemeanor, all felony charges dropped for sex crimes
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia...
How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
A WWI-era shipwreck was found at the bottom of Lake Superior.
World War I-era ship found at the bottom of Lake Superior

Latest News

Police LIghts
1 injured in rollover crash in Houghton County
Coordinator for Project Keep Kids Warm, Dick Derby, stops into the morning newscast to talk...
Project Keep Kids Warm is underway for the 14th year
Inside Timber Yeti Axe Range.
Timber Yeti Axe Range celebrating one-year anniversary with tournament
The theme was ‘The Sound of Music’ in celebration of the successful concerts and festivals the...
Delta County Chamber of Commerce celebrates economic year