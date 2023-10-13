Project Keep Kids Warm is underway for the 14th year
How you can donate new winter clothes or monetary donations to the program
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Coordinator for Project Keep Kids Warm, Dick Derby, stops into the morning newscast to talk about Project Keep Kids Warm with Mandy Koskela.
They talk about how to send a monetary donation, what clothing you can and can’t donate, and how this program is possible.
