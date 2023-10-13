Project Keep Kids Warm is underway for the 14th year

How you can donate new winter clothes or monetary donations to the program
Dick Derby stops by to talk about Project Keep Kids Warm
By Mandy Koskela
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Coordinator for Project Keep Kids Warm, Dick Derby, stops into the morning newscast to talk about Project Keep Kids Warm with Mandy Koskela.

They talk about how to send a monetary donation, what clothing you can and can’t donate, and how this program is possible.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

