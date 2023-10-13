Pregnancy Services of Delta County hosts dinner fundraiser

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Pregnancy Services of Delta County is celebrating 45 years in service.

They put on a fundraiser to mark the occasion. This was the third and biggest fundraising event put on by the center. Around 260 guests came to eat and listen to the changes they have in store.

Jamie Fisher, Pregnancy Services of Delta County executive director, said they relocated and they plan on upgrading the new location. This includes adding the ability to do an ultrasound to Pregnancy Services.

The Pregnancy Services of Delta County is a nonprofit organization, so they rely solely on donations. The dinner fundraiser will be going toward helping the center through its relocation process.

“This will be to help pay off our mortgage. We started with a $750,000 mortgage and right now, we are at about $313,000 left, and that will include a couple of renovations,” said Fisher.

The ultrasound service should be up and running by the end of the year.

