Pregnancy Services of Delta County hosts dinner fundraiser

The main goal of the service is to help parents through the pregnancy process in a completely...
The main goal of the service is to help parents through the pregnancy process in a completely non-judgmental and anonymous way(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Pregnancy Services of Delta County is celebrating 45 years in service.

They put on a fundraiser to mark the occasion. This was the third and biggest fundraising event put on by the center. Around 260 guests came to eat and listen to the changes they have in store.

Jamie Fisher, Pregnancy Services of Delta County executive director, said they relocated and they plan on upgrading the new location. This includes adding the ability to do an ultrasound to Pregnancy Services.

The Pregnancy Services of Delta County is a nonprofit organization, so they rely solely on donations. The dinner fundraiser will be going toward helping the center through its relocation process.

“This will be to help pay off our mortgage. We started with a $750,000 mortgage and right now, we are at about $313,000 left, and that will include a couple of renovations,” said Fisher.

The ultrasound service should be up and running by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-month-old dies from injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Cheyenne Hill
Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop
Delta County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Wickman addressed the board on their removal of her as...
Delta County board at odds with county prosecuting attorney
A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Warrant issued for Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing
Shoe Depart. - Keelridge Plz, W8159 U.S. Rte 2 Ste 104, Iron Mountain
Vehicle drives through Shoe Dept. storefront in Iron Mountain

Latest News

The theme was ‘The Sound of Music’ in celebration of the successful concerts and festivals the...
Delta County Chamber of Commerce celebrates economic year
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: 100-year-old shipwreck found in Lake Superior
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: 100-year-old shipwreck found in Lake Superior
A firefighter suited up and demonstrated how they do their job, which included turning on the...
Students learn fire safety in Escanaba during prevention week