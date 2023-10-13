NMU Center for Rural Health hosts essay contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Center for Rural Health hosts its fourth annual Essay Contest this month.

The contest is open to any high school senior interested in a health care career and living in the U.P. who intends to begin college next fall. This year’s essay question is, “If you could advocate for one change in the health care industry, what would it be and why?”

Elise Bur, NMU Center for Health Director, said the essay has a 500 word minimum and 1,000 word maximum.

“You can play a role in the bigger things that happen in society when it comes to health care,” said Bur. “We really wanted to start engaging with youth early in their careers, let them understand that and also be able to work with their patients to help advocate for the patients as well.”

Bur said the essay is due by 11:45 p.m. on October 25. There will be three winners for each of the East, Central and Western regions of the U.P. The first place prize is $500, second place is $250 and third place is $100. This year’s sponsors are Literary Legacy Fund of Michigan, Michigan Center for Rural Health and NMU Center for Rural Health.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.