NMU Center for Rural Health hosts essay contest

Northern Michigan University's Center for Rural Health hosts its fourth annual Essay Contest...
Northern Michigan University's Center for Rural Health hosts its fourth annual Essay Contest this month.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Center for Rural Health hosts its fourth annual Essay Contest this month.

The contest is open to any high school senior interested in a health care career and living in the U.P. who intends to begin college next fall. This year’s essay question is, “If you could advocate for one change in the health care industry, what would it be and why?”

Elise Bur, NMU Center for Health Director, said the essay has a 500 word minimum and 1,000 word maximum.

“You can play a role in the bigger things that happen in society when it comes to health care,” said Bur. “We really wanted to start engaging with youth early in their careers, let them understand that and also be able to work with their patients to help advocate for the patients as well.”

Bur said the essay is due by 11:45 p.m. on October 25. There will be three winners for each of the East, Central and Western regions of the U.P. The first place prize is $500, second place is $250 and third place is $100. This year’s sponsors are Literary Legacy Fund of Michigan, Michigan Center for Rural Health and NMU Center for Rural Health.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Warrant issued for Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing
Cheyenne Hill
Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop
Mugshot of Juan Marin
Former Finlandia professor pleads guilty to misdemeanor, all felony charges dropped for sex crimes
A WWI-era shipwreck was found at the bottom of Lake Superior.
World War I-era ship found at the bottom of Lake Superior
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia...
How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12

Latest News

Snowville Farms in Champion will host its second annual Pumpkin Fest.
Snowville Farms to host Pumpkin Fest Saturday
Native and non-native students were able to experience the ceremony.
Watersmeet Township School holds first-ever educational Powwow for students and staff
Some of the grandstand damage in Ironwood
Gogebic County Board cancels 2024 events at fairgrounds after fire
UPDATE: Boil water advisory issued for Village of L’Anse
Owner Kim Nixon Hainstock prepares to cut the ribbon.
Hidden Gem Restorative holds ribbon cutting ceremony to mark opening