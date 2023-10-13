Natural Resources Commission approves changes to fishing regulations

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Several changes to statewide and local fishing regulations were approved Thursday by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission during its meeting in Escanaba.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the updated regulations, outlined below, take effect Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Statewide: The phrase “attempting to take” has been removed in reference to fishing for Arctic grayling (shown above) in Michigan since grayling currently are being raised in preparation for a limited, future stocking program. This change will allow anglers to catch and immediately release Arctic grayling. It will not allow anglers to possess the species.

Statewide: A northern pike regulation wording change now states where northern pike 24 inches or greater are allowed on waters where up to five northern pike of any size may be taken, with only one 24 inches or greater allowed in the daily possession limit.

The following waters were added to the list of waters where up to five northern pike may be kept, with only one 24 inches or greater allowed in the daily possession limit:

Black Lake tributaries and Black Lake River from Alverno Dam upstream ( Cheboygan County ).

Norway and Rock lakes ( Dickinson County ).

Chain Lakes ( Iosco County ).

Dawson Lake ( Iron County ).

Lake Ann (Menominee County).

Additional approved regulations include:

Dowagiac River ( Berrien County ): The upstream boundary for Type 4 trout regulations has been changed from “Niles Dam site” to “from source downstream” since the dam has been removed.

Reid Lake ( Alcona County ) was removed from Type B trout regulations.

Youngs Lake ( Luce County ) was removed from Type A trout regulations.

Half Moon Lake (Muskegon County) was removed from Type C trout regulations.

The online Michigan Fishing Guide (available at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests ) and regulations hotline (888-367-7060) will be updated to reflect these changes.

For more information on fishing opportunities and resources – including licenses, locations, beginner tips and more – visit Michigan.gov/Fishing .

