Mushers prep for 7th annual UP200 Dryland Dash

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association and the Wisconsin Trailblazers Sled Dog Club are preparing for the 7th annual UP200 Dryland Dash.

The event will feature a race for wheeled rigs, scooters, bikes and canicross. Teams with one, two, four and six dogs will race the 2.2 mile loop.

Mushers will race both days and their combined time will determine the winner of each of the categories. This year there are around 110 participants, doubling the number from last year.

Kate Dehlin, Dryland Dash trail boss, said this is a sprint, not a distance race.

“People should come and watch because this is an expansion of what people normally see at the UP200, Midnight Run, Jack Pine,” said Dehlin. “It’s friendlier to people that only have one to four dogs, so anybody can do this.”

The race will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Negaunee Township Park.

