Munising Falls trail to temporarily close for maintenance

(Terese Ledy)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Falls trail to the waterfall will be temporarily closed next week.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 19, crews will be using heavy equipment to collect data on the state of the trail that will assist engineers on maintenance of the area.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the temporary closure will prevent visitors from hiking through the work zone. The bathrooms, parking lot, and day-use picnic area will remain open for visitors and backpackers. Signs and barriers will be posted at the beginning of the Munising Falls trail.

During the closure, visitors will not be able to view or access the waterfall.

Check the park website for reopening and updates on the Munising Falls trail. Information on other waterfalls in the park is also available on the website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Warrant issued for Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing
Cheyenne Hill
Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop
Mugshot of Juan Marin
Former Finlandia professor pleads guilty to misdemeanor, all felony charges dropped for sex crimes
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia...
How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
A WWI-era shipwreck was found at the bottom of Lake Superior.
World War I-era ship found at the bottom of Lake Superior

Latest News

Boil water advisory issued for Village of L’Anse
TV6's Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon stand with participants of the 2023 Lake Superior...
Ready, Set, Rally! Upper Michigan Today visits 2023 Lake Superior Performance Rally
Police LIghts
1 injured in rollover crash in Houghton County
Coordinator for Project Keep Kids Warm, Dick Derby, stops into the morning newscast to talk...
Project Keep Kids Warm is underway for the 14th year