Munising Falls trail to temporarily close for maintenance

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Falls trail to the waterfall will be temporarily closed next week.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 19, crews will be using heavy equipment to collect data on the state of the trail that will assist engineers on maintenance of the area.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the temporary closure will prevent visitors from hiking through the work zone. The bathrooms, parking lot, and day-use picnic area will remain open for visitors and backpackers. Signs and barriers will be posted at the beginning of the Munising Falls trail.

During the closure, visitors will not be able to view or access the waterfall.

Check the park website for reopening and updates on the Munising Falls trail. Information on other waterfalls in the park is also available on the website.

