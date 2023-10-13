Michigan Tech football’s Alex Fries and Ethan Champney carry their connection over from high school

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Four times already this season, quarterback Alex Fries and wide receiver Ethan Champney have teamed up for a Michigan Tech touchdown.

Fries and Champney are a lethal combination for opposing defenses, and that combination predates their time in Houghton.

“It’s just a connection that you don’t have to worry about,” Fries said. “I know he’s going to go make that play because we’ve been doing it since we were 15 years old.”

Their on-field relationship is a two-way street.

“I can always tell when it’s going to come to me because he always gives me a little look,” Champney said. “I look back, and I see him looking. I’m like alright this one’s coming to me I gotta go make a play.”

Chemistry like that takes years to build. Lucky for them, Fries and Champney have been building it since they starred together at Swan Valley High School in Saginaw, Michigan.

While at Swan Valley, they won two conference championships, two regional championships, and advanced to state in 2017.

“We did it together,” Fries said. “It’s kind of the same situation we have up here. Just a lot of trust in this guy, but I also had another really good group of [offensive] skill behind me to help me out.”

There were plenty of growing pains for the young playmakers, but they worked through most of them during their first year on the field together for the Vikings.

“I was learning a lot,” Champney said. “I will say I dropped a lot my sophomore year, but he still trusted me. He’d still chuck them my way. When we got to junior year, me and him had a big year together that year. I think that’s when our connection was kind of solidified.”

Fries graduated from Swan Valley in 2019, one year before Champney. Before it was even time for the younger half of the duo to choose a college, he knew where he was going.

“I said if I’m going to go play D II, I’m going to come play at Michigan Tech with him,” Champney said. “He actually took my phone and sent coach Mettlach my film my junior year just to get the ball rolling.”

Once arriving on campus, Champney determined that he made the right decision — in more ways than one.

“I was really excited coming out of high school, knowing that I was going come here and play with the guy I had as my high school quarterback,” Champney added. “I actually played high school quarterback, and he’s the reason I switched to wide receiver.”

Prior to this season, Fries had only made three appearances for the Huskies. Now the full-time starter, the redshirt junior is averaging just under 200 passing yards per game, and he’s thrown seven touchdowns on the year.

More than half of them have gone to Champney, who totaled 437 yards and five touchdowns in 2022, both of which he’s now surpassed this year with his new quarterback.

“He just has really good ball skills,” Fries said. “It’s been really nice, but the connection’s the same on the field as it is off the field.”

Fries and Champney hope to lead Michigan Tech to its 13th-straight Miner’s Cup victory over Northern Michigan Saturday in Marquette. The game will be broadcasted oon FOX UP with coverage starting at 7 p.m. EST.

