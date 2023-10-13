Menominee travels to Kingsford for TV6 Game of the Week

Both teams enter the matchup ranked inside the Top 5 with 6-1 records
By Kevin McNulty
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 3 Kingsford and No. 4 Menominee will square off in the second-to-last week of the regular season Friday night at Flivver Field.

The game is certain to feel like a playoff matchup.

“This is playoff game number one for us, and it truly is,” Kingsford head coach Mark Novara said. “This is a big one.”

Kingsford players are on the same page as the coaching staff.

“It’s a lot different going into this week,” Kingsford running back and tight end Noah Johnson said. “Practice was a lot harder, a lot more intense. We’re definitely into that playoff stretch now.”

The flivvers started the season 3-0 before falling to Negaunee on Sept. 15. They’re now riding their second three-game winning streak of the season.

In three weeks since the Negaunee loss, Kingsford hasn’t allowed a single point. The team’s only allowed 25 points all season.

“I would say our biggest strength is actually strength,” Johnson said. “We had a lot of guys in the weight room this offseason putting on a lot of size, a lot of strength. I think that’s a leg up we have for every team in the U.P.”

The Maroons were one of just a handful of undefeated teams heading into last week, when they dropped their first game of the season to Negaunee.

Menominee head coach Chad Brandt wants is team to show up mentally ready to play on Friday night.

“We learned stuff on the film and stuff that wasn’t even on the film,” Brandt said. “Mentally, the focus that we need each and every play to compete in a big game wasn’t there. That’s our first time this year that we took the field and did not have the proper focus.”

Menominee players were upset by the loss, and they’re determined to return to their winning ways this week with WPAC implications on the line.

“It’s definitely a wake up call,” Menominee quarterback Trevor Theuerkauf said. “We have to be more disciplined. We can’t have as many penalties, and this late in the year, that stuff just won’t work. Playing good teams, it won’t work. That showed Friday night.”

Friday’s game will kick off at 6 p.m. CST in Kingsford. TV6 Sports will have highlights of the matchup on Friday Night Fever during your TV6 Late News.

