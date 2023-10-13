Marquette Care Clinic hosts annual banquet

Annual Marquette Care Clinic banquet
Annual Marquette Care Clinic banquet(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Care Clinic hosted its annual banquet on Thursday.

Donors, volunteers and supporters packed NMU’s Northern Center for the banquet. The event was a fundraiser for the Care Clinic, which has been providing free support to pregnant women and new parents in Marquette County for 50 years.

The care Clinic would like to thank the community for supporting it.

“I just want to thank everybody in Marquette and the surrounding communities for everything they’ve done to support us so we can be here for the last 50 years,” said Janice Chittle, Marquette Care Clinic marketing coordinator. “On behalf of all the thousands of families we’ve served and helped, we’re just very thankful for them.”

The Care Clinic has three locations in Marquette County. located in Ishpeming, K.I. Sawyer and Marquette.

