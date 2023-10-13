Lake Superior Performance Rally underway

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally is currently underway, and racers are competing in stages across the U.P.

Hundreds attended a parc expose Friday morning at Fox Marquette Subaru as excitement built. Rally Co-Chairman Eric Carlson says there are plenty of opportunities for you to catch the action.

“We start down in the Kenton area tonight. There are eight stages down there and then return back to Marquette tonight and then tomorrow we’ll start on the L’Anse Waterfront with another parc Exposé similar to this and from there we go out and start running the forest stages. We finish back in Marquette with a route up and over Mount Marquette,” Carlson said.

The rally is the final race of the American Rally Association National Championship. Carlson says competitors come from all over.

“A lot of Midwesterners. We have people from the West Coast, we have a pretty big contingency from the East Coast, we’ve got some folks from India. It’s one of the longer-running events in the U.S. and so people like to participate in it and the roads are great they hold up great. They’re very representative of some of the best rally stages in the country and we’re pretty proud of that,” Carlson said.

Rhiannon Gelsomino and Lia Block are competing in the event. Block is the daughter of famous rally racer Ken Block.

The two say they are excited to hit the track.

“I mean it’s always cool because it’s fall the leaves are so pretty,” Gelsomino said. “We love the colors, but also it’s just a great challenge like yesterday on Recce we had slippery, we had wet, we had muddy so we love the challenge of it. Sometimes we get snow.

Block says she is also looking forward to the challenge.

“We don’t like the snow, it’s very unpredictable. It could be raining, could be snowing in the next minute sunny. So it’s a challenge that’s for sure,” Block said.

If you would like to keep track of the race for yourself visit the Lake Superior Performance Rally website.

