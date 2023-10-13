Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in after arrest warrant issued over protection order

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case last year
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball...
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Charlotte Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it has an unserved warrant for Bridges for a violation of a domestic violence protective order along with an unserved criminal summons for a domestic protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. The sheriff’s office said the warrant was issued in January and the criminal summons was issued Wednesday, Oct. 11. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)(AP)
By STEVE REED
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges turned himself in on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case last year.

Bridges turned himself in early in the morning in Lincoln County, a suburb of Charlotte. He was accompanied by his attorney, according to Larry Seagle, the public information officer for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Bridges appeared before a district court judge and was released on $1,000 bond.

The 25-year-old Bridges had been in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night as the Hornets played the Wizards in a preseason game, according to a team spokesman. Bridges did not play because he is suspended by the league.

The warrant had originally been issued on Jan. 2, but had not previously been served. No details have been made available.

Bridges is also set to be served a criminal summons for an Oct. 6 allegation of violating a protection order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

That criminal summons had not yet been served as of Friday morning, per court documents.

Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of the children. It was ruled that he must adhere to a 10-year criminal protection order for the woman, weekly narcotics and marijuana testing, and restitution, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

The AP does not normally identify alleged victims unless they have granted permission for their name to be used.

Bridges is currently serving a 10-game suspension from the NBA to begin the season. It remains to be seen if Bridges could face further discipline from the league.

Messages left for Bridges’ attorney were not immediately returned.

The NBA and the Hornets have both said they are looking into the situation and gathering more information.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

