Honor Flight raffle supports UP veterans

By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Twice a year, 80 veterans from the U.P. go to Washington D.C. to visit the war memorials, a trip made possible by fundraisers and raffles, such as the one happening now.

The U.P. Honor Flight organization is selling 500 raffle tickets through Veterans Day to help send U.P. veterans on Mission 23 next May.

Each flight costs about $135,000. With two flights a year, organizers said that’s a lot of money to raise.

But veterans who have made the trip said the experience was priceless because it helped them find pride in the service they gave 50 years ago, especially in the Vietnam War.

“They’re very grateful that they went on the flight,” said Scott Knauf, U.P. Honor Flight president. “The community is here waiting from them at the end of the day, and it’s life changing.”

Knauf paused from emotion while recounting what it is like for the veterans when they step off the plane coming home to be greeted by a line of community members shouting greetings and waving signs and welcoming them home.

A handmade coffee table by Nature’s Way Woodworking is being raffled off at $20 a ticket. The artist also has “Freebird,” a one-of-a-kind chair for sale for $25,000. If it is purchased by November 11, $10,000 of the purchase will be donated to the U.P. Honor Flight.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at Peninsula Federal Credit Union, Bay Bank and Upper Peninsula State Bank in Escanaba and at Upper Peninsula State Banks and Bald Eagle Harley Davidson in Marquette.

Both the table and the chair can be viewed now at Peninsula Federal Credit Union in Escanaba.

