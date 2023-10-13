Hidden Gem Restorative holds ribbon cutting ceremony to mark opening

Owner Kim Nixon Hainstock prepares to cut the ribbon.
Owner Kim Nixon Hainstock prepares to cut the ribbon.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new business opened its doors in downtown Negaunee on Friday.

Hidden Gem Restorative held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its Iron Street storefront. The business offers tailored massage therapy with other products that promote spiritual and physical health.

Owner Kim Nixon Hainstock says she is excited to be a part of the community.

“I’ve been massaging for 20 years, but I think I finally found my place to land and be present and listen to everybody’s stories and take care of their body, minds and spirit,” Nixon Hainstock said.

Nixon Hainstock says she is open by appointment Monday through Friday and has open shop hours Wednesdays from 1-6 p.m.

