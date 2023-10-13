Gogebic County Board cancels 2024 events at fairgrounds after fire

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - All events at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds are canceled for 2024. This comes after two structures were destroyed at the fairgrounds last month.

Gogebic County Fair Board member Linda Nelson said she disagrees with the county board’s decision. She said one of the structures that burned was already scheduled for demolition and the construction company pledged to rebuild the other buildings.

She said sparks from a cutting torch caught the buildings on fire. Nelson adds there is also a problem with the electrical grid.

“One of our neighboring communities, Wakefield, and Robert Brown contacted me and said they are one of 40 communities who are able to do that work,” Nelson said. “They are completely able to repair our electrical distribution system and they are ready to go on Monday. They are ready to come to the fairgrounds and see what needs to be done and start this. All they are waiting for is the invitation from the county.”

The next Gogebic County Board meeting is Wednesday, October 25 at 5 p.m. CT. Nelson said she expects dozens to voice support on behalf of the fairgrounds at the meeting.

