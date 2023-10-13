Firefighters present fire safety lesson at North Dickinson Schools

FELCH TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students extinguished fires outside North Dickinson Middle and High School on Friday.

Firefighters from Sagola and Breen Townships came together during National Fire Prevention Week to present fire safety tips and connect with students.

Sagola Township Volunteer Fire Department Lieutenant Cory Roell said the presentation gets more youth involved with the fire departments.

“It’s really interesting to see these students become involved in the fire program, because, on the volunteer side of things we are lacking in volunteers, volunteerism has died,” Roell said. “The students here really feel the worth of volunteering and being able to give back to the community that they live in.”

Staff and students learned about the different types of extinguishers, used them to put out flames, and even explored the cabs of fire trucks.

Roell said practicing with extinguishers can prepare kids for real fires.

“You know, we get that in the hands of 30, 40, 50, 60 kids today, give anyone who wants an opportunity to experience that in a controlled environment, so hopefully, in a real emergency, they are able to do it on their own,” Roell explained.

Sagola Township Assistant Fire Chief Rand Hruska said thanks to the outreach, some kids can be more knowledgeable than their parents.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback from parents, you know, coming up to us and saying hey my kid came to me yesterday afternoon and said we have to put smoke detectors in our house, or we had to check our smoke detectors, or we had to do a fire escape plan,” said Hruska.

Hruska said U.P. fire departments have been reaching out to youth with these presentations for almost thirty years.

