Delta County prosecutor raises concerns about board’s new decorum rules

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County prosecutor Lauren Wickman sounded the alarm at Tuesday’s board meeting about a new policy.

Chair David Moyle and Commissioners Robert Barron and Robert Peterson, the three board members targeted by a recall effort, passed new rules of decorum the public must follow when they attend county board meetings.

Wickman expressed frustration to the board about both the passage of the new policy and how the board handled it.

“I was promised that because I was not going to be able to be here on the 19th, it would not be discussed,” Wickman said. “And yet it was discussed, it was passed.”

New primary legal counsel Scott Graham wrote the new rules. However, Wickman said she had already drafted rules based on policies across the state that had already withstood litigation, and that Graham’s policy, most likely, would not.

“And I believe it puts this county in a highly vulnerable position for litigation,” she added.

Wickman said she planned to discuss her draft at a meeting with the board and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office. However, Moyle said that meeting had already happened.

“I had a meeting with the sheriff and the prosecutor,” Moyle said. “And they advised me that, no, there’s really nothing you can do,” about what Moyle called “raucous” meetings.

He said he decided to move forward without the prosecutor’s input.

“With the way the meetings are attended, and the environment of the meetings, sometimes it can be somewhat confrontational,” Moyle said. “My main interest is getting the work of the people finished, and in order to do that, you can’t have commissioners being intimidated, or that you can’t have the crowd controlling the meetings, you have to have the commission controlling the meetings, so I needed a policy that would be able to bring that under control so that the work of the people can be done.”

Wickman said the board could unintentionally violate the Open Meetings Act unless they make some changes to the new rules, such as adding definitions of terms.

“Outlining what ‘out of order’ means, what ‘breach of peace’ means,” she said. “‘Breach of peace’ is really important because that’s actually the specific reason outlined in the Open Meetings Act for the only reason you can remove somebody from an open meeting.”

The next Delta County Board of Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, October 17 at 5:15 p.m. at the County Service Center.

The public is welcome to attend, as long as they follow the rules, which as of tonight, are not listed as unfinished business on the tentative agenda.

