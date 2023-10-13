Delta County Chamber of Commerce celebrates economic year

The theme was ‘The Sound of Music’ in celebration of the successful concerts and festivals the Chamber had in Delta County over the past year(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner to celebrate the accomplishments of the past economic year.

This year, the sold-out celebration was held at the Island Resort and Casino. The theme was ‘The Sound of Music’ in celebration of the successful concerts and festivals the Chamber had in Delta County over the past year.

Chamber members gathered to celebrate the board, induct new members, give away awards and view the graduation of the Delta Force Leadership Program.

Jesse Huff, Delta County Chamber of Commerce chair, said it’s important to celebrate achievements so they can be duplicated for next year.

“We’re looking forward to the summer of 2024, and we’re looking forward to even more big events and all the good things that can happen when it comes to musical entertainment in Upper Michigan, and right here in Escanaba and in the Delta County area,” said Huff.

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce members thanked the sponsors of the event for making the whole thing possible.

