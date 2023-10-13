Delta County Airport has new manager

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County has a new airport manager and in his first week, he’s already moving forward on both his short- and long-term goals.

Robert Ranstadler has a Marine Corps background in management and airfield operations.

He said his first goal is to meet travelers’ needs. With larger planes now landing, he said providing more seating in the terminal is essential because the planes fit more passengers.

“It’s more of an issue for us right now of, what we refer to as the ‘sterile area,’” Ranstadler said. “That’s where the passengers go after they’re screened. We need to work on that to make sure we have the appropriate number of seats available, and we have the appropriate screening protocols in place.”

One of his long-term goals is economic and environmental sustainability. He said he plans to ensure the airport runs as safely and efficiently as possible and turns a profit.

