Blustery weekend with a rainy beginning, drier end

Breezy and cool this weekend with moderate-heavy pockets of rain early, then tapering towards Sunday.
Breezy and cool this weekend with moderate-heavy pockets of rain early, then tapering towards...
Breezy and cool this weekend with moderate-heavy pockets of rain early, then tapering towards Sunday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A drier but brief sunny break Thursday in Upper Michigan as short-wave high pressure moves over the region. A moisture-rich system then approaches from the Central Plains, whipping up moderate to heavy rain (mainly over the southwestern portions of the U.P.) and gale-force winds into the weekend.

Showers, winds subside next week as a stout Canadian Shield high builds towards the U.P. and the Great Lakes Region -- more sunshine, seasonal temperatures to follow next Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, mainly along the MI/WI border; plus patchy morning drizzle; northeast winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain gradually dwindling late; northeasterly winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, tapering late; northeast winds gusting 25 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, patchy drizzle early then tapering off late

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures; increasing clouds with a chance of rain late

>Highs: 50s/60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, tapering late; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Warrant issued for Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing
Cheyenne Hill
Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop
Mugshot of Juan Marin
Former Finlandia professor pleads guilty to misdemeanor, all felony charges dropped for sex crimes
A WWI-era shipwreck was found at the bottom of Lake Superior.
World War I-era ship found at the bottom of Lake Superior
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia...
How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12

Latest News

Rain south on Friday with lake effect rain this weekend
Southerly rain Friday with lake effect rain this weekend
Rain south on Friday with lake effect rain this weekend
Rain south on Friday with lake effect rain this weekend
Moderate to heavy rain for some areas Friday through early Saturday, plus gale-force gusts...
Rain, wind ramping up towards the weekend
Moderate to heavy rain for some areas Friday through early Saturday, plus gale-force gusts...
Rain, wind ramping up towards the weekend