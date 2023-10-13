1 injured in rollover crash in Houghton County

Police LIghts
Police LIghts(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man from Dollar Bay was injured in a rollover crash on Thursday evening.

At 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Baulman Rd. near Upper Point Mills Rd. in Torch Lake Twp.

The driver was transported to UPHS-Portage Hospital for his injuries.

According to investigators, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Dollar Bay Fire and First Responders, Mercy Ambulance and Superior Service.

