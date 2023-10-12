WATCH: Ishpeming middle schoolers celebrate Farm to School Month

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, we take a look at Partridge Creek Farm and Ishpeming middle school students celebrating Farm to School Month, an upcoming axe throwing tournament at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 11, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-month-old dies from injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
Gov. Whitmer announced ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Delta County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Wickman addressed the board on their removal of her as...
Delta County board at odds with county prosecuting attorney
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames

Latest News

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Ishpeming middle schoolers celebrate Farm to School Month
Having an accurate wolf count in the U.P. will help the state manage the population when wolves...
UP ‘Wolf Abundance Project’ aims to find accurate wolf count
The grand prize for the tournament is a date night package. Other prizes will be available as...
Timber Yeti Axe Range celebrates 1 year anniversary with tournament
The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library offers services to the townships of Ishpeming, Champion,...
Ishpeming library provides free library cards