Timber Yeti Axe Range celebrates 1 year anniversary with tournament

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - There is no reason to be scared this coming Friday the 13th.

The Timber Yeti Axe Range is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a special tournament. The axe range, located inside the Westwood Mall, opened a year ago. They offer axe throwing for all skill levels, as well as tournament play. Now, they’ve installed projector targets that keep the games fresh and challenging.

Timber Yeti’s owner says they’ve learned a lot this past year and are looking forward to celebrating with familiar and new faces.

“We realized that this is something the Marquette community really did want to have, and we’re honored to be able to bring it to them. We’re here as long as Marquette will keep coming. We’re going to keep throwing and it’s just a lot of fun,” said Timber Yeti Axe Range Owner Avery Smith.

The fun begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

The grand prize for the tournament is a date night package. Other prizes will be available as well.

