Students learn fire safety in Escanaba during prevention week

By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - First and second graders at Lemmer Elementary School learned what they should do during a house fire by crawling through a smoke-filled bus.

The exercise was part of Fire Prevention Week presentations put on at area elementary schools by the Escanaba Department of Public Safety. A firefighter suited up and demonstrated how they do their job, which included turning on the air tank and crawling on the floor through the seated students. Kids were also taught the ‘stop, drop and roll’ sequence.

“It was pretty cool because the stuff that we taught them inside in the gymnasium, they were doing it inside the smokehouse,” said Escanaba Public Safety School Resource Officer Dustin Stempki. “You know, they were getting down on their hands and knees and elbows and crawling, if they had to.”

Stempki said a few of the children needed a little urging to go through the smoky bus.

“Some are afraid, but we encourage them to go through it and experience it,” he said. “And when they come out, they all have smiles on their faces, and they think it’s the coolest thing.”

Finally, the kids got a homework assignment from the officers: “Go home and talk to your parents about making sure smoke detector batteries are replaced.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

