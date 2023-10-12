Student artist’s linocut prints on display at Zero Degrees Artist Gallery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Student artist Anna Rayhorn adopted linocut as her creative passion from a high school art class earlier this year. Now, several of her prints are on display at Zero Degrees Artist Gallery.

The art studio offers a program for student artists called ‘Young at Art’, allowing them to display their works alongside dozens of area artists.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stops by the art gallery to explore Rayhorn’s creative style and how she started in linocut printing.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks with artist Anna Rayhorn about her interest in linocut printing.

Rayhorn rediscovered linocut printing in a High School art class after experimenting with the craft years earlier. Since then, she has produced various prints of animals, insects, and designs. “An Ode to Isle Royale”, a print inspired by a past trip Rayhorn and her friends took to the island, displays a mix of plants and insects above a lone hiking boot.

Rayhorn says experimentation is critical in achieving artistic growth.

Artist Anna Rayhorn discusses 'Young at Art' and how it contributes to her career trajectory.

Rayhorn says she intends to participate in future area art shows.

An artist’s reception will be hosted for Rayhorn on October 14 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Zero Degrees Artist Gallery at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.

You can learn more about Zero Degrees Artist Gallery’s “Young at Art” program by clicking here.

