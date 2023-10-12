Student artist’s linocut prints on display at Zero Degrees Artist Gallery

‘Young at Art’ program gives young artists an opportunity to display and sell their creations.
Student artist Anna Rayhorn Infront of her linocut print portfolio.
Student artist Anna Rayhorn Infront of her linocut print portfolio.(Tia Trudgeon)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Student artist Anna Rayhorn adopted linocut as her creative passion from a high school art class earlier this year. Now, several of her prints are on display at Zero Degrees Artist Gallery.

The art studio offers a program for student artists called ‘Young at Art’, allowing them to display their works alongside dozens of area artists.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stops by the art gallery to explore Rayhorn’s creative style and how she started in linocut printing.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks with artist Anna Rayhorn about her interest in linocut printing.

Rayhorn rediscovered linocut printing in a High School art class after experimenting with the craft years earlier. Since then, she has produced various prints of animals, insects, and designs. “An Ode to Isle Royale”, a print inspired by a past trip Rayhorn and her friends took to the island, displays a mix of plants and insects above a lone hiking boot.

Rayhorn says experimentation is critical in achieving artistic growth.

Artist Anna Rayhorn discusses 'Young at Art' and how it contributes to her career trajectory.

Rayhorn says she intends to participate in future area art shows.

An artist’s reception will be hosted for Rayhorn on October 14 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Zero Degrees Artist Gallery at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.

You can learn more about Zero Degrees Artist Gallery’s “Young at Art” program by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-month-old dies from injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Cheyenne Hill
Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop
Delta County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Wickman addressed the board on their removal of her as...
Delta County board at odds with county prosecuting attorney
Shoe Depart. - Keelridge Plz, W8159 U.S. Rte 2 Ste 104, Iron Mountain
Vehicle drives through Shoe Dept. storefront in Iron Mountain
Gov. Whitmer announced ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Warrant issued for Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing
Mugshot of Juan Marin
Former Finlandia professor pleads guilty to misdemeanor, all felony charges dropped for sex crimes
Director of Entrepreneurial Services and Outreach, Dave Kronberg and Design Coordinator, Eric...
Innovate Marquette SmartZone offers Protolab to entrepreneurs
Feeding America to visit Marquette and Iron counties Thursday