Skoglund-Erickson Shooting Range is officially open

The range features ADA-compliant paths and booths, so everyone can take advantage
The range features ADA-compliant paths and booths, so everyone can take advantage(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Skoglund-Erickson Shooting Range in Richmond Township is officially open to the public.

Zak Jakubiszyn was one of the first visitors to the range on its opening day, Oct. 11. He said it’s nice to have a public place to sight-in his rifle and enjoy target shooting.

“It’s a really good feeling,” Jakubiszyn said. “Otherwise, people are just shooting at gravel pits and that’s not very controlled. It’s not as safe as this, and it’s good to have this.”

The $2 million public range allows practice with handguns, shotguns, rifles and even archery. The rifle range allows shooting up to 400 yards.

DNR spokesperson John Pepin said this range was built to provide a safe, legal way to shoot.

“Up the road from here, there had been a lot of illegal shooting going on over the years,” Pepin said. “The National Guard partnered with us and helped clean up that site. Tons of trash was taken out of there and now that site is blocked off.”

Pepin said this is the first public DNR shooting range in the Upper Peninsula. He said picking a site took at least a decade.

“We’ve had some great partners along the way with this,” Pepin said. “Richmond Township was huge in offering this site for us. We also had numerous funding partners with us as well on this and we had a lot of input from the public.”

Pepin said the range was named after Michigan Conservation Officer Emil Skoglund and Game Warden Arvid Erickson, who were murdered by an ex-convict in 1926. There was a dedication ceremony on Tuesday.

“There were some descendants of the two officers that were here to help us with the dedication,” Pepin said. “Two of the descendants actually took the first shots on the range.”

Pepin said there’s still some work to do, but for visitors like Jakubiszyn, initial experiences at the range has been positive.

“It’s awesome, I love this so far,” Jakubiszyn said. “It’s a really nice range.”

The shooting range is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the fall and winter months. The range will have extended hours during other seasons.

The entrance is located off County Road 480 across from Lindberg’s Gravel Pit. Pepin said it’s a 2.7 mile drive down a dirt path to reach the shooting range. Follow the boating access signs to find it.

