Rifle, alcohol, gold bars stolen from Twin Lakes residence

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a home in Twin Lakes on Crescent Beach Road that occurred within the last two weeks.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the home’s residents were not there when the break-in occurred, but the suspect(s) gained entry through a window. Once inside the residence, the suspect(s) took a Winchester long rifle with a scope, alcohol and several one-ounce gold bars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department at 906-482-0055

