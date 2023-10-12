Rain, wind ramping up towards the weekend

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A drier but brief sunny break Thursday in Upper Michigan as short-wave high pressure moves over the region. A moisture-rich system then approaches from the Central Plains, whipping up moderate to heavy rain (mainly over the southwestern portions of the U.P.) and gale-force winds into the weekend.

Showers, winds subside next week as a stout Canadian Shield high builds towards the U.P. and the Great Lakes Region -- more sunshine, seasonal temperatures to follow next Wednesday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight with rain moving into the MI/WI border by morning; plus patchy morning fog; northeest winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 20s to Lower 40s (colder inland)

Friday: Increasing clouds with showers; moderate to heavy rain and numerous mainly along the MI/WI border; easterly winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain gradually dwindling late; northeasterly winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, tapering late; northeast winds gusting 25 mph

>Highs: 40s/50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, patchy drizzle early then tapering off late

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures; increasing clouds with a chance of rain late

>Highs: 50s/60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; breezy

>Highs: 50s

