Rain, wind ramping up towards the weekend
Moderate to heavy rain for some areas Friday through early Saturday, plus gale-force gusts possible nearshore.
A drier but brief sunny break Thursday in Upper Michigan as short-wave high pressure moves over the region. A moisture-rich system then approaches from the Central Plains, whipping up moderate to heavy rain (mainly over the southwestern portions of the U.P.) and gale-force winds into the weekend.
Showers, winds subside next week as a stout Canadian Shield high builds towards the U.P. and the Great Lakes Region -- more sunshine, seasonal temperatures to follow next Wednesday.
Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight with rain moving into the MI/WI border by morning; plus patchy morning fog; northeest winds gusting 20 mph
>Lows: Upper 20s to Lower 40s (colder inland)
Friday: Increasing clouds with showers; moderate to heavy rain and numerous mainly along the MI/WI border; easterly winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 50
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain gradually dwindling late; northeasterly winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 40s/50
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, tapering late; northeast winds gusting 25 mph
>Highs: 40s/50s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, patchy drizzle early then tapering off late
>Highs: 40s/50
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures; increasing clouds with a chance of rain late
>Highs: 50s/60
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; breezy
>Highs: 50s
