$30k reward offered for information about ‘suspicious’ Delta County fires

The main building of the Upper Peninsula Golf and Lake Resort on Main Street in Nahma was...
The main building of the Upper Peninsula Golf and Lake Resort on Main Street in Nahma was destroyed in an April 2021 fire.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NAHMA, Mich. (WLUC) - A private investigator is looking for more information about a deadly Delta County fire and another fire that destroyed a resort’s main building.

The fires happened in Nahma in 2021 and 2022.

TV6 filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit to uncover how these fires were investigated.

Just before 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2022, a fire destroyed a home on River Street in the middle of Nahma. Robert Miron, 67, was found dead inside.

The MSP records TV6 received Thursday show the Michigan State Police closed its investigation into the fire’s cause seven weeks after the fire. A state trooper said the fire started in the back of the home, in the kitchen area. No cause was determined. The trooper said smoking materials, electric space heaters, a kerosene heater, and a kerosene salamander heater were found in the home, and they can’t be ruled out as the cause of the fire.

Seventeen months earlier, around midnight on April 22, 2021, a fire destroyed the main building of the Upper Peninsula Golf and Lake Resort on Main Street in Nahma. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation unit has no report for this fire.

Delta Force Private Investigation says it was hired to seek more information about both fires. A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information may call Delta Force at 906-420-8305 or email info@deltaforcepi.com.

The private investigation company won’t say who asked it to investigate.

The Michigan State Police had no comment for this story and the Delta County Sheriff did not respond to multiple emails asking for comment.

