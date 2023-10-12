Pleasant day then more heavy rain for some

Wind flow shifts today becoming more northeasterly. Spotty rain forms in the west this afternoon. Our next system will be an area of low pressure, which tracks across the Southern Great Lakes. Heavy rain from this system will move into the southern U.P. tomorrow during the day. Amounts will be around three-quarters of an inch. Rainfall will taper off by Saturday morning in those areas. However, lake effect rain ramps up off of Lake Superior. It’ll also be breezy with gusts of 25-30mph on Saturday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Cloudy with heavy rain in the south

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Saturday: Breezy with lake-effect rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty rain

>Highs: Low 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

