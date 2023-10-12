NMU Choir concert highlights women composers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will be hosting a concert on Sunday.

The choir is highlighting female composers with the concert featuring several songs and poems from female creators around the world. The concert will also feature local poets Beverly Matherne and Lynn Domina.

Director Erin Colwitz said her main inspiration for this concert was French Composer Lili Boulanger. Colwitz also said female composers deserve the spotlight.

“They’re often overlooked, even now,” Colwitz said. “We’re getting to a very different time in our world which is that we are recognizing that equity and equality are a real thing. I think we have to put a little bit more emphasis on that to make it happen.”

The concert is free to attend. It will take place at Reynolds Recital Hall at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.