MTU Mu Beta Psi Honorary Musical Fraternity to hold ‘Miles for Music’ 5k Run/Walk event Sunday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University’s Honorary Musical Fraternity Mu Beta Psi is holding a ‘Miles for Music’ event this Sunday.

“Miles for Music is an event our fraternity has done for several years,” said Event Organizer Cameron Jackson. “It kind of took a break during COVID-19. It’s a 5k, which we’ve turned now into a 5k run and walk, that tries to make money to support local music programs.”

The starting and finish line of the event will be outside the campus bookstore entrance of the Union Memorial Building. Participants will move across campus past the Rozsa Center, down onto the bike trail near Prince’s Point, and follow the trail onto Phoenix Drive and around back to the starting line.

There is a 2-and-a-half-kilometer option, which is one lap, or two laps for the full 5k. The run event even has musical accompaniment to keep you going.

“There will be live music playing along the route as you run,” continued Jackson. “We have several local bands and music groups playing, including Lake Linden’s own pep band, as well as MTU’s pep band and, a recent addition, the MTU Pirate Choir, which promises sea shanties and other music.”

According to fellow organizer Laurel Schmidt, the Mu Beta Psi fraternity aims to nurture musical talent in the community through events like this.

“We are just a group of people that really love music, and want to help out the community,” said Schmidt. “So, through this event, we are helping the Lake Linden High School Band program, and all of the proceeds from this event will be donated to them to help them out.”

Check-in for the event is at 9 in the morning, with the race starting at 10. Students can join in for $15 dollars, adults for $25, and children can join for free. There will also be a raffle for prizes donated by area businesses.

