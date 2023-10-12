Michigan DNR wildlife biologists provide updates on UP wolf population

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR said the U.P.’s wolf population remains stable.

The update came at a Natural Resource Commission meeting Thursday morning in Escanaba. Michigan DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell said the estimated minimum population of wolves in the U.P. is 631.

“Wolves have been stable for basically the last 12 years. You know, kind of indicating they’ve reached that kind of carrying capacity or at least biological carrying capacity in the Upper Peninsula. We aren’t seeing new packs show up and change over time,” Roell said.

Roell said the information provided today is only used for informational purposes.

“It’s just going to outline some of the things that would have to occur if and when the wolf is delisted and if and when the NRC or legislators decide they would like to have a harvest season,” Roell said.

We told you last night how the DNR will be using cameras along trail systems and some roads to track the wolf population. Roell said the cameras will also be able to track other animals that use these roads like moose or bears.

At Thursday’s meeting, the public could provide their thoughts or concerns on topics like wolves. Executive Director of the National Wolf Watcher Coalition Nancy Warren said her goal is to educate the public about wolves.

“Too often, our decisions by the NRC are influenced by those who want to kill wolves, and for any species that are hunted. Whether it’s grouse or deer, we have to have a reason to hunt them and in most cases, you are hunting because of an overpopulation,” Warren said.

Vice President of the Upper Peninsula Sportsmen’s Alliance Gary Gorniak said the current wolf population is mostly to blame for low deer harvest numbers in recent years.

“We’re pointing the finger right at the wolf. There’s other issues involved. I’m not going to argue the reason low deer numbers are because of lack of habitat and winter killed. Those are all important factors,” Gorniak said. “But we feel as sportsmen that one of the main factors is the wolf and most sportsmen don’t want to wipe out the wolf. But we want the wolf managed.”

The NRC will host its next meeting at Lansing Community College on Nov. 9.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.