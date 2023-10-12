Marquette’s Haunted Hayride returning to County Fairgrounds for 14th year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Are you ready for a night of frights at the Marquette County Fairgrounds?

Marquette’s Haunted Hayride is set to return next weekend for three nights of scares.

Andi Goriesky stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about tricks, treats, and what to expect from this 14th-annual event.

Mandy Koskela chats with Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to Marquette’s Haunted Hayride!

This year, 17 non-profit organizations and businesses are participating, each creating their own unique and spooky scene to be on display at the fairgrounds.

Proceeds from the event are split evenly between all participating groups.

The haunted experience starts with a hayride through the scenes and ends with going through the barn on foot.

You can expect to wait in a long line at the Haunted Hayride, but Goriesky says the event isn’t all about tricks.

There will be games, prizes, photo opportunities, food vendors, and more while you wait.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and $25 for a family.

You can purchase tickets at the door or online at www.marquetteshauntedhayride.com.

Marquette’s Haunted Hayride is happening on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. and again on Oct. 20-21 from 7:30 - 11:00 p.m.

