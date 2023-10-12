Innovate Marquette SmartZone offers Protolab to entrepreneurs

From 2D to 3D physical models, entrepreneurs and business owners can see their ideas come to life
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Director of Entrepreneurial Services and Outreach, Dave Kronberg and Design Coordinator, Eric Prue, join Pavlina Osta in studio to explain how the Protolab is changing the game for small businesses in the U.P.

If you have an idea and would like to 3D print it in the Protolab - Submit your idea!

