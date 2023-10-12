Houghton Elementary School celebrates ‘Rockin’ Ribbon Rally’ Rock Your School event

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Houghton Elementary School (HES) walked the red carpet Thursday morning and were greeted by paparazzi and live music.

And instead of being showered in the school’s colors of orange and black, students walked into a sea of blue. Dubbed the ‘Rockin Ribbon Rally’, this year’s third annual ‘Rock Your School’ Day was used to celebrate the school’s recent National Blue Ribbon recognition through the U.S. Department of Education.

“Not many schools in the U.P have received it,” said HES Principal Cole Klein. “We’re just the third school in the U.P that has ever received it in the 30 to 40 years that it’s been presented to schools, and it’s recognizing our academic excellence that our students have achieved.”

Less than 400 schools nationwide received the award this year. To recognize the achievement, students were encouraged to wear blue in addition to their rock star attire.

Students were also met at either school entrance by guitar players, including musician Bob Hiltunen. Hiltunen has been a staple for each Rock Your School Day since it began.

“I just love watching the kids light up when they come in and see and hear the loud music and see the guitar player standing there and they get that excitement,” said Hiltunen. “That’s the most fun part. That’s why I keep doing it.”

To some students, like 4th Grader Preston Schlief, it’s an event they wait all year for.

“I really enjoy Rock Your School Day,” said Schlief. “It’s like the best day of the year for me. I really like the music.”

Students could also enjoy a ‘rock’ and mineral presentation from Michigan Tech University later in the day, as well as a DJ in the afternoon.

