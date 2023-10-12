Gladstone brothers bike the Himalayas

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Gladstone brothers took the motorcycle trip of a lifetime, biking through the valleys and over the summits of the Himalayan mountains.

Tom and Terry Brayak had hoped to take the trip for years.

“I had met some other people that had done it, too,” Tom said. “Everybody just said how beautiful it was and everything, so I thought, ‘ok, that’d be a thing I’d like to do.’”

The timing finally worked out this September. 75-year-old Tom and 72-year-old Terry rode with a group of bikers, including a guide and support vehicle through India’s Leh Ladahk region. They say it was slow going.

“I mean, it started out the roads were great and everything,” Tom said. “But towards the end, they had a lot of rain this fall, way more than normal and there were a lot of landslides and things, so the roads were really destroyed.”

However, the close calls on the trip were not from landslides. Those were caused by what else traveled the roads: big trucks.

“Well, we got on the motorcycles and took off,” Terry said. “And, wow, we really didn’t know what to expect. I mean, they have different rules in India, like no rules.”

The brothers laughed when they remembered the “no rules” driving they experienced. The duo said they took calculated risks every day.

“You can’t do it without taking a little bit of chance sometimes,” Tom said. “Otherwise, you’d never get to your destination.”

“We’d still be there,” added his younger brother.

Most of the trip was spent at elevations above 10,000 feet, crossing summits of up to almost 18,000 feet in elevation. With those kinds of views, the brothers had a hard time picking a favorite memory.

“I think there were a lot of those moments,” Tom said.

Terry remembered the spot they camped in on the second night of the trip. Tents were set up right around 14,000 feet.

“We were just surrounded by mountains, and it was so quiet and nothing around,” he said. “It was great, and the next morning, we had breakfast, and then we got on our motorcycles early. We scraped the frost off the seat and took off.”

Tom said, anyone can do any of these things, they just have to get out of their comfort zone and do it.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.