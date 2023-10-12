Former Finlandia professor pleads guilty to misdemeanor, all felony charges dropped for sex crimes

Mugshot of Juan Marin(Pietila, Alissa | WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A former associate professor of mathematics at the now-closed Finlandia University plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Houghton County Circuit Court.

47-year-old Juan Marin of Hancock was arrested in July with two other men after an undercover investigation by a multi-agency human trafficking task force.

The three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as minors. They were arrested when they each arrived at a location to have sex with a minor.

Marin was originally charged with:

  • child sexually abusive activity— a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $100,000
  • use of a computer to commit child sexually abusive activity— a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $20,000
  • accosting a child for immoral purposes— a felony with a maximum penalty of four years in prison and/or $4,000
  • computers, using a computer to commit a crime— a felony punishable by up to four years and less than 10.

In a plea hearing on Tuesday, Marin plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of accosting a child for immoral purposes. That charges carries a penalty of up to two years in prison.

As part of the plea agreement, all of Marin’s felony charges were dropped.

Marin is scheduled to be sentenced on November 15.

38-year-old Peter Hallesy of Kearsarge is scheduled for sentencing in District Court on Friday.

38-year-old Trenton Kyllonen of Lake Linden waived his arraignment in Circuit Court on September 15 and another court date has not been set at this time.

