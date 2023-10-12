Feeding America to visit Marquette and Iron counties Thursday

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan has distribution events scheduled for Marquette and Iron counties on Thursday.

The first pantry is located at Silver Creek Thrift Store at 219 Silver Creek Road in Chocolay Township. Distribution takes place at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and continues while supplies last, or until 11:30 a.m. There will be enough food available for approximately 500 families.

The second pantry is at Grace Covenant Church at 316 Jasper Street in Iron River. Distribution is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. Central time. If you are physically unable to attend either pantry and have someone pick up food for you, they must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

Both pantries are drive-thru events. It is requested that anyone picking up items stays in their car.

