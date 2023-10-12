Draver Community Park receives $886,800 DNR SPARK Grant

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Powell Township Park is receiving funding from a DNR program.

Draver Community Park will soon look very different. On Monday, the township was awarded an $886,800 DNR SPARK Grant to improve the park. Mike Springer is one of four community leaders behind the grant application.

“We went to the parks and rec committee first and formed an advisory committee and then we went to a planning commission and also to the board,” Springer said. “[We went] a number of times to the board and then we presented it to the community,”

Committee Member Sven Gonstead said this grant will upgrade the park’s pavilion.

“There are going to be some removable sides for fall weather, and we are going to do some electrical upgrades,” Gonstead said. “We are going to improve the lighting and it will be great for the concert series we have here in Big Bay.”

Gonstead also said this grant will add a large gate so the outfield can be used for festival events. Powell Township’s Supervisor Darline Turner is also on the committee. She said the cook shack and bathroom will also be demolished.

“We’ll have one large unit that will hold both the bathrooms and the cook shack, and it will be handicap assessable,” Turner said.

Another member of the advisory committee, Powell Township Treasurer and Parks and Recreation Secretary Kelli Santilli, said this part of this park renovation will include new playground equipment and a walkway that will go outside and around the park.

“That’s going to have periodic exercise equipment, so anyone can walk along the path and stop and do some push-ups or pull-ups or whatever,” Stantilli said.

The Advisory Committee said once fully renovated, the park will be the perfect resting place for people using the Big Bay Pathway Trailhead.

The committee’s goal is to have the upgrades complete in a year.

