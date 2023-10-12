Dickinson County man returns to court over elementary school threat

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle Holmberg was released from jail on $250,000 bond on Monday.

He appeared in Dickinson County District Court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Holmberg’s Attorney Abbey Anderson was granted a continuance, which delayed the preliminary hearing. His bond was also amended to allow him a phone without access to the internet so he can contact his attorney.

Holmberg was arrested Sept. 24 after the Iron Mountain Police and Kingsford Public Safety Departments were alerted through an MSP tip line about a possible threat to either Woodland Elementary or North Elementary schools.

According to the arraignment hearing transcript, a coworker had reported Holmberg for comments he’d made. It also revealed that “numerous guns and ammunition… including an AR style assault rifle” were found in his home.

In the transcript, Judge LaCost acknowledges this discovery, saying, “That causes the Court great concern, especially considering what I’ve observed in the media as the types of AR assault rifles being used in these mass killings in schools, streets, theaters, shopping malls and everywhere else that these tragedies are occurring.”

TV6 News called both Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alex Sieminski and Defense Attorney Abbey Anderson for comment but have not heard back.

Holmberg’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.