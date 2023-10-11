Vehicle drives through Shoe Dept. storefront in Iron Mountain

Shoe Depart. - Keelridge Plz, W8159 U.S. Rte 2 Ste 104, Iron Mountain
Shoe Depart. - Keelridge Plz, W8159 U.S. Rte 2 Ste 104, Iron Mountain(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A vehicle crashed through the storefront of the Shoe Dept. in Iron Mountain Wednesday afternoon.

A TV6 reporter on-scene was able to photograph the damage. However, the car had been removed by that time and all first-responders had left the scene.

TV6 called and left a message with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department to find out how it happened, but has not yet heard back.

We will update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
Gov. Whitmer announced ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
8-month-old dies from injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Delta County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Wickman addressed the board on their removal of her as...
Delta County board at odds with county prosecuting attorney

Latest News

Cheyenne Hill
Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop
The shelter hopes to build a new building with the money.
Alger County Animal shelter raises nearly $9K at fundraiser
The building process took two years of work from local contractors.
Maasto Hiihto and Churning Rapids trails have been rededicated
One of these six charter amendments would remove the August primary election for Marquette city...
City of Marquette to draft ballot measures for city charter amendments