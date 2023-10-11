Upper Peninsula Health Plan seeks volunteer drivers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. health professionals need volunteer drivers.

With its vast, rural terrain, the U.P. faces unique health care challenges. To combat this, Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) brings people all over the U.P. to their appointments. The organization needs more volunteer drivers, especially in the western and southern U.P.

UPHP says many of its members need the transportation program.

“Many of our members live in remote areas,” said Krystinaa Gwinn, UPHP customer service manager. “They don’t have a vehicle, they don’t have access to public transportation, so our volunteer drivers really are the heartbeat of the benefit. They are how we can get our members to their much-needed medical appointments like physical therapy, office visits, stuff like that. Without our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to make it possible.”

