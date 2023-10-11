Upper Peninsula Health Plan seeks volunteer drivers

UPHP
UPHP
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. health professionals need volunteer drivers.

With its vast, rural terrain, the U.P. faces unique health care challenges. To combat this, Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) brings people all over the U.P. to their appointments. The organization needs more volunteer drivers, especially in the western and southern U.P.

UPHP says many of its members need the transportation program.

“Many of our members live in remote areas,” said Krystinaa Gwinn, UPHP customer service manager. “They don’t have a vehicle, they don’t have access to public transportation, so our volunteer drivers really are the heartbeat of the benefit. They are how we can get our members to their much-needed medical appointments like physical therapy, office visits, stuff like that. Without our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to make it possible.”

To volunteer to drive, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
Gov. Whitmer announced ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Kayla Conley was arrested Friday after Dickinson County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered items...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for Dickinson County grave site theft arraigned in court
Kyle Anthony Holmberg was arrested on Sept. 24 after an MSP tip line received a report of...
‘Numerous guns’ found in home of Iron Mountain man charged for threatening schools

Latest News

A couple from Germany traveled to Michigan to celebrate their wedding at McDonald's.
German couple travels to Michigan, celebrates wedding at McDonald’s
8-month-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Jury trial for semi driver arrested in deadly L’Anse gas station crash adjourned to February
Averi Fier and Amy Burdick join Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today.
Maurices offering personal styling sessions
The Flashfood app has helped Meijer divert 10 million pounds of food away from landfills and...
Meijer customers keep 10 million pounds of food from landfills