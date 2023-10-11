UPHS - Marquette holds first ever open house for breast imaging center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and U.P. Health System - Marquette held an open house for its Breast Imaging Center Wednesday.

The imaging center is the only nationally recognized breast imaging center of excellence in the Upper Peninsula. Dr. Heidi Henry is the radiologist for the center. She says she’s proud of the staff and the recognition.

“That’s for all types of breast imaging, mammography, ultrasound, stereotactic biopsy, MRI, MRI biopsy, and it’s quite a feat. It’s nice to know that when you come here, you’re going to be taken care of very well and it meets the best standards that the U.S. has,” said Dr. Henry.

Dr. Henry also says the staff at the imaging center is very experienced.

“Our staff is the best. I’ve worked at a lot of breast centers. This is the best breast center I’ve ever worked at and they’re not only caring, but they have a ton of experience. People have been working here in breast imaging for 20, 30, 40 years so. When you’re taken care of here, we’ve done it many times and we know what we’re doing,” Henry said.

Henry also says there have been major advancements in the technology that screens for breast cancer, something they make full use of at UPHS - Marquette.

“One of my favorite advancements in the last decade or so has been 3D mammography and every patient here does get 3D mammography. So, instead of taking an x-ray of all of the shadows in your breast combined, we look at the breast at every one-millimeter interval so it’s very hard to hide it,” Henry added.

Wednesday’s open house allowed for tours of the facility and a chance to speak to the imaging team. This was the first open house for the UPHS - Marquette Breast Imaging Center.

