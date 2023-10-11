UPCAP online workshops provide dementia caregivers with tools, resources

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Caregivers of people with dementia can find support through a series of online workshops provided by the Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress (UPCAP).

The 3-part Dementia Caregiving Series includes teaching participants about recognizing dementia stages, understanding dementia behaviors and communicating effectively with people with dementia.

Della Juliano, UPCAP health and caregiver educator organized the series. Juliano says the workshops also emphasize the importance of self-care.

“Caregiving is really hard,” Juliano said. “They say that caregiving is one of the most rewarding jobs a person can have, but it’s also really hard and people need support, they need information and they need resources.”

According to Juliano, the workshop series provides participants with all of those things.

Juliano said anyone in the U.P. can attend the online workshops.

Registration for the series closes Oct. 15 with the workshop beginning Oct. 24. Registration is open for another workshop series that will begin Nov. 30. There is no charge to attend.

For more information on events at UPCAP, you can go to their website or call 2-1-1 or 906-786-4701.

