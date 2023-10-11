UPCAP online workshops provide dementia caregivers with tools, resources

UPCAP's Dementia Caregiving Series helps caregivers of family and friends with dementia.
UPCAP's Dementia Caregiving Series helps caregivers of family and friends with dementia.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Caregivers of people with dementia can find support through a series of online workshops provided by the Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress (UPCAP).

The 3-part Dementia Caregiving Series includes teaching participants about recognizing dementia stages, understanding dementia behaviors and communicating effectively with people with dementia.

Della Juliano, UPCAP health and caregiver educator organized the series. Juliano says the workshops also emphasize the importance of self-care.

“Caregiving is really hard,” Juliano said. “They say that caregiving is one of the most rewarding jobs a person can have, but it’s also really hard and people need support, they need information and they need resources.”

According to Juliano, the workshop series provides participants with all of those things.

Juliano said anyone in the U.P. can attend the online workshops.

Registration for the series closes Oct. 15 with the workshop beginning Oct. 24. Registration is open for another workshop series that will begin Nov. 30. There is no charge to attend.

For more information on events at UPCAP, you can go to their website or call 2-1-1 or 906-786-4701.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
Gov. Whitmer announced ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Kayla Conley was arrested Friday after Dickinson County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered items...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for Dickinson County grave site theft arraigned in court
Kyle Anthony Holmberg was arrested on Sept. 24 after an MSP tip line received a report of...
‘Numerous guns’ found in home of Iron Mountain man charged for threatening schools

Latest News

Lakeview Elementary students run 'Laps for Lakeview.'
Lakeview Elementary hosts ‘Laps for Lakeview’
Joel Siegel's homemade mask from last October's Horrorball.
Nerds of Marquette to host Zombie Pub Crawl, Horrorball Saturday evening
UPHP
Upper Peninsula Health Plan seeks volunteer drivers
A couple from Germany traveled to Michigan to celebrate their wedding at McDonald's.
German couple travels to Michigan, celebrates wedding at McDonald’s