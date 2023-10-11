Students navigate the forest at Iron Mountain Schools orienteering event

By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from the Iron Mountain School District braved the wilderness on Wednesday.

The Earth Science class went into the school’s forest to orienteer, a competition where teams travel outdoors using only a map and compass. Students followed clues marked by orange tags to traverse almost two miles in total.

Earth Science Educator Jeff Christiansen said the event gives the students field experience with the subject.

“I just think this is a great opportunity to bring the kids out in the woods and have them experience the outdoors instead of being in front of the screen or instead of being in the traditional classroom,” said Christiansen.

Over 40 students participated in the event.

