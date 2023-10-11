Spotty lake effect rain through tomorrow

On and off light lake effect rain will still be around today with just spotty rain tomorrow. Temperatures will be more seasonal as well. Our next weathermaker will bring heavy rain by late Friday. A strong area of low pressure will develop in the Central Plains and track across the Southern Great Lakes. This rain will start to move into Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon and will spread into the U.P. Friday afternoon. The rain sticks around through Saturday. However, winds become strong with gusts of 30-35mph. Light rain lingers into Sunday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Thursday: A mix of sun/clouds with spotty rain

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Friday: Cloudy with rain becoming widespread late in the day

>Highs: Upper 40s

Saturday: Rainy and windy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy with drizzle

>Highs: Upper 40s0

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

