Spotty lake effect rain through tomorrow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On and off light lake effect rain will still be around today with just spotty rain tomorrow. Temperatures will be more seasonal as well. Our next weathermaker will bring heavy rain by late Friday. A strong area of low pressure will develop in the Central Plains and track across the Southern Great Lakes. This rain will start to move into Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon and will spread into the U.P. Friday afternoon. The rain sticks around through Saturday. However, winds become strong with gusts of 30-35mph. Light rain lingers into Sunday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Thursday: A mix of sun/clouds with spotty rain

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Friday: Cloudy with rain becoming widespread late in the day

>Highs: Upper 40s

Saturday: Rainy and windy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy with drizzle

>Highs: Upper 40s0

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Kayla Conley was arrested Friday after Dickinson County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered items...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for Dickinson County grave site theft arraigned in court
Gov. Whitmer announced ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Kyle Anthony Holmberg was arrested on Sept. 24 after an MSP tip line received a report of...
‘Numerous guns’ found in home of Iron Mountain man charged for threatening schools

Latest News

rain
Light on and off rain
Rain to taper off to a sunnier Thursday -- before a potentially soaking round towards the...
Another round of lake effect rain before brief sunnier break Thursday
Rain to taper off to a sunnier Thursday -- before a potentially soaking round towards the...
Another round of lake effect rain before brief sunnier break Thursday
rain
Lake effect rain ramps up